PHOTOS: Ganduje hands over Ruga Housing Settlement to herdsmen

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State inaugurated 200 Ruga Housing Settlements at Dansoshiya village in Kiru Local Government Area of the state for Fulani cattle herdsmen. Speaking at the occasion, the Kano State Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Malam Zubairu Ibrahim, commended the governor for fulfilling his promises on the project. He assured the governor that they would ensure proper utilisation of the project. See more photos from the event courtesy of Kano State Government.

