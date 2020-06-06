PHOTOS: Ganduje hands over Ruga Housing Settlement to herdsmen

PHOTOS: Ganduje hands over Ruga Housing Settlement to herdsmen

Saturday, June 6, 2020 10:59 pm


Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State inaugurated  200 Ruga Housing Settlements at Dansoshiya village in Kiru Local Government Area of the state for Fulani cattle herdsmen. Speaking at the occasion, the Kano State Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Malam Zubairu Ibrahim, commended the governor for fulfilling his promises on the project. He assured the governor that they would ensure proper utilisation of the project. See more photos from the event courtesy of Kano State Government.

Governor Ganduje hands over the key to leaders of fulani at the ceremony

One of the houses in the Ruga settlement

One of the houses in the Ruga settlement

Governor Ganduje and some Fulani youths at the ceremony

 

