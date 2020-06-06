Photos: NDDC’s New Headquarters Complex

Photos: NDDC’s New Headquarters Complex

Saturday, June 6, 2020 11:55 pm


 

NDDC’s New Headquarters Complex

NDDC’s New Headquarters Complex

One of the floors in the complex

…Great things are happening in the Niger Delta!

By Aniete Ekong

This is the new headquarters Complex of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) along Eastern By-Pass, Port Harcourt.

For over 20 years of its existence, the NDDC has operated from a rented building. On his appointment as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio gave the Commission a marching order to pull resources together and complete a befitting head office complex.

In compliance to that Ministerial directive the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC led by Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei has been working round the clock to complete the complex stated since the days of OMPADEC.

Just yesterday the complex which is almost nearing completion was powered and lit. Just some finishing touches and the architectural masterpiece will be ready for Commissioning. Salute to Senator Akpabio for bringing this project to fruition.

