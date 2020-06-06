Police kill 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recover 15 cows, 171 sheep, rifle

Saturday, June 6, 2020 12:12 am


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Police Anti- kidnap Unit in Adamawa has gunned down two suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 15 cows, 171 sheep, an AK-47 rifle and some ammunition from the suspects.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, made the disclosure in a statement in Yola on Friday.

“On June 4, 2020, one Yahaya Sale,  a resident of Ganji Village in Gombi Local Government Area,  reported to police that  he received calls from unknown persons, threatening  to kidnap and kill him unless a ransom is paid.

“The command upon receiving the report, deployed the anti-kidnap operatives to the area and with the collaboration of some hunters, went after the alleged kidnappers.

“The notorious kidnapers engaged the command’s team in a shootout and as a result, two suspected kidnapers were gunned down while others escaped.

“The command recovered one AK-47 rifle with 39 rounds of live ammunition, one single barrel gun with 16 cartridges, 15 cows and 171 sheep,” Nguroje said.

He urged the people of the state to report suspected persons with gun shot wounds to the nearest police station.

Nguroje further called on those whose cattle were rustled to report to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yola, with evidence for claim.

