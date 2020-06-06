Police search for 2 women, baby abducted by pirates in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

The whereabouts of two women and a baby who were abducted by gunmen suspected to be Sea Pirates along the waterways of Degema in Rivers State are still unknown.

The women and the baby were among passengers in the boat attacked by Sea Pirates along the waterways of Namasibi, New Calabar Rivers, in Degema Local Government area of Rivers State on Thursday.

The boat was reported to be sailing from Port Harcourt to Ke Clan in Degema when the gunmen attacked it.

The gunmen allegedly ordered other passengers in the boat to jump into the river.

Eyewitnesses said during the attack, the passengers were robbed while the boat was hijacked and at gunpoint.

The passengers were compelled to jump into the River while those who lacked swimming skills were abducted.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that 13 of the passengers were forced to jump into the River, but some were later rescued by the local divers.

Omoni said 15 passengers were on board when the bandits struck adding that two female passengers, including a baby were whisked away to an unknown destination by the bandits.

Omoni said: “The Police are aware of the development at Namasibi in Degema. 15 people were on the boat when they were attacked.

“The Pirates had asked the occupants to jump into the river and 13 people who obeyed them were later rescued.

“The Pirates made away with two females and a little child. We have lunched manhunt for them. The victims will be rescued.”