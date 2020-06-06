Rep begs women, others over comments on rape

Saturday, June 6, 2020 5:16 pm
Rep. Ahmed Jaha
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
How Jesus arrested me the second time – Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie
Why NNPC is constructing N21bn Hospital in Katsina – GMD
‘No more mercy for sex offenders in Ekiti’, Fayemi declares
FIDA advocates death sentence for rapists
Africa’s COVID-19 cases over 175,000 – WHO
Messi trains apart as Barcelona put through their paces at Camp Nou
How troops killed 70 bandits in Kaduna forest – DHQ
Confessions of Brothers Who Allegedly Murdered Abuja Widow
What do you think?