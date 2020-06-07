Covid-19: Kogi index case recovers

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After staying on admission for about ten days, the Chief Imam of Kabba, Kabba-Bunu LGA of Kogi State, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu has been discharged from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC isolation centre in Abuja. He alledgedly tested positive to COVID-19 as reported by the NCDC on Wednesday, 27th May.

It was gathered that the Islamic Cleric was discharged from the National Hospital’s Isolation Centre on Saturday having been treated and certified negative.

A source within the family who spoke with Thenigerianpost said the family had been in celebration mood since his discharge. He expressed the family’s appreciation to the NCDC officials, and Nigerians who have been praying for the quick recovery of the Chief Imam. He said they were also thankful to the State Government for its support during this period.

Ejibunu was Kogi State’s Covid-19 index case. His declaration by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC following an alleged bee sting sparked controversies. The Kogi State government declared it as a beautiful fraud.