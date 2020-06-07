Covid-19: Kogi index case recovers

Covid-19: Kogi index case recovers

Sunday, June 7, 2020 4:28 pm


Sheik Ejibunu


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After staying on admission for about ten days, the Chief Imam of Kabba, Kabba-Bunu LGA of Kogi State, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu has been discharged from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC isolation centre in Abuja. He alledgedly tested positive to COVID-19 as reported by the NCDC on Wednesday, 27th May.

It was gathered that the Islamic Cleric was discharged from the National Hospital’s Isolation Centre on Saturday having been treated and certified negative.

A source within the family who spoke with Thenigerianpost said the family had been in celebration mood since his discharge. He expressed the family’s appreciation to the NCDC officials, and Nigerians who have been praying for the quick recovery of the Chief Imam. He said they were also thankful to the State Government for its support during this period.

Ejibunu was Kogi State’s Covid-19 index case. His declaration by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC following an alleged bee sting sparked controversies. The Kogi State government declared it as a beautiful fraud.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Babangida’s Son, Mohammed: Why We Confronted Our Father On June 12 Annulment
    1 hour ago

    UNILAG scholars attract N115.5m research grants from UK, Germany
    1 hour ago

    I didn’t instruct EFCC to probe Akpabio – Omo-Agege
    2 hours ago

    George Floyd et al and the Future of Black Humanity
    2 hours ago

    Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities
    2 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Falana drums support for Akeredolu’s re-election
    2 hours ago

    Troops kill more bandits in Zamfara — Coordinator
    2 hours ago

    Piracy: Nigeria hands over suspected vessel, crew to Ghana