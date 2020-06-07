COVID-19: Lufthansa offers ‘return-flight-guarantee’

COVID-19: Lufthansa offers ‘return-flight-guarantee’

Sunday, June 7, 2020 12:02 pm


Lufthansa

German airline Lufthansa will offer passengers a “return-flight guarantee” during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Carsten Spohr told German media.

“Anyone who wants to go back to Germany, we’ll bring them back,” Spohr told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper’s Sunday edition.

“Be it because they are not allowed to enter the destination country due to recording a high temperature, they have to be quarantined there or because the virus has broken out.

“In all these cases there will be a guaranteed return flight,” Spohr said.

He did not go into details, but additionally expressed confidence that demand for private travel would return very quickly.

Lufthansa had come under severe pressure during the coronavirus pandemic, as nearly all flights were grounded for months.

Now that some countries are lifting travel bans, Lufthansa wants to entice passengers back on board.

Thousands of jobs are now at stake in the group, which employs about 138,000 people.

The company is in the later stages of agreement with the German government over a bail-out agreement worth around 9 billion euros (10.1 billion dollars).

Spohr also called for consideration of “government incentives for new aircraft” and also spoke of an “innovation premium”.

“A new aircraft needs up to 25 per cent less fuel and to generate 50 per cent less noise than its predecessor. The jump is enormous.”

If more new aircraft were purchased, it would help “the environment, the aircraft manufacturers and the airlines,” Spohr said.

Lufthansa is negotiating with Boeing and Airbus on taking delivery of planes later than agreed. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Edo: Gov. Fintiri chairs PDP Ward Congresses Electoral C’ttee
    1 hour ago

    FCT minister insists on ‘castration’ as punishment for rapists
    2 hours ago

    Ebonyi community cries out to IGP over alleged murder, rape
    2 hours ago

    China publishes white paper on COVID-19 fight
    2 hours ago

    White House sought 10,000 active troops to quell protests – Report 
    2 hours ago

    National Assembly absolves Orelope-Adefulire of financial impropriety 
    3 hours ago

    Police rescue 72-year-old Prof, 3 others from kidnappers in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki speaks on alleged forgery of certificate