Edo 2020: Obaseki speaks on alleged forgery of certificate

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday reacted to allegations that he forged his university certificate as alleged in a suit filed before a federal high court in Abuja.

In the suit, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu accused the governor of forging his bachelor of arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan in contravention of section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

They therefore asked the court to make an order that Obaseki is not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo state” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

But speaking during a ‘Thank You Tour’ to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State on Saturday, the Governor denied the allegation of forgery.

While denying the allegation, the Governor, according to a report in Thisday newspaper, said a certificate of University of Ibadan could not be forged.

He also denied claim that he lost his ward to the opposition in the 2019 general election.

Obaseki said: “When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented. They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.”

He however added the the impending governorship election would reshape the nation’s democracy.