Edo 2020: Obaseki speaks on alleged forgery of certificate

Edo 2020: Obaseki speaks on alleged forgery of certificate

Sunday, June 7, 2020 9:53 am


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday reacted to allegations that he forged his university certificate as alleged in a suit filed before a federal high court in Abuja.

In the suit,  Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu accused the governor of forging his bachelor of arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan in contravention of section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

They therefore asked the court to make an order that Obaseki is not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo state” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

But speaking during a ‘Thank You Tour’ to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State on Saturday, the Governor denied the allegation of forgery.

While denying the allegation, the Governor, according to a report in Thisday newspaper,  said a certificate of University of Ibadan could not be forged.

He also denied claim that he lost his ward to the opposition in the 2019 general election.

Obaseki said: “When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented. They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.”

He however added the the impending governorship election would reshape the nation’s democracy.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lufthansa offers ‘return-flight-guarantee’
    11 mins ago

    FCT minister insists on ‘castration’ as punishment for rapists
    30 mins ago

    Ebonyi community cries out to IGP over alleged murder, rape
    38 mins ago

    China publishes white paper on COVID-19 fight
    45 mins ago

    White House sought 10,000 active troops to quell protests – Report 
    1 hour ago

    National Assembly absolves Orelope-Adefulire of financial impropriety 
    2 hours ago

    Police rescue 72-year-old Prof, 3 others from kidnappers in Imo
    3 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly spent N80m to train wives of lawmakers in Dubai – Speaker