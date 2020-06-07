Former Commissioner wants review of Kogi traditional council

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A former Commissioner for Information in Kogi State, Dr. Tom Ohikere, has called for the review of the Chairmanship of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers which have been the exclusive of the Attah Igala since creation of the state in 1991.

Ohikere an APC Chieftain and strong supporter of Governor Yahaya Bello made this known on his Facebook page. He was reacting to the judgement of the Federal High Court, which ceded Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Kotonkarffe land to the control of the Igala Kingdom – the Atta Igala’s primary domain.

A federal High Court had on Tuesday 2nd June delivered judgement in favour of the Atta Igala, HRM Michael Ameh Oboni I a matter he filed on the ownership of the land in the three local governments.

The court pronouncement has elicited various reactions and increase tensions in the State. Ohikere had earlier called on the Ebira, his kinsmen to rise up in defence of their God given territory.

He wrote, “Arise Ebira, let’s be alert to our responsibility and protection as a stakeholder and viable nationality in the Nigerian nation.”

Governor Yahaya Bello has warned parties to the dispute to sheath their swords and go to court. He said imperialism will have place to thrive under his watch.