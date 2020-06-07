Just in: Nigeria’s total cases of COVID-19 exceeds 12,000

Nigeria’s total cases of COVID-19 exceeded 12, 000 on Saturday with the confirmation of 389 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said in a publication on its website that the 389 new cases bring the total number of the confirmed infection in the country to 12, 233.

However, 3826 cases have been discharged while 342 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

According to the NCDC, The 389 new cases were reported from 23 states of the country with Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory having 66 and 50 respectively.

Other states where new infections were confirmed and the number ate Delta(32), Oyo(31), Borno (26), Rivers(24), Edo (23), Ebonyi(23), Anambra(17), Gombe(17), Nasarawa(14), Imo(12), Kano (12), Sokoto (12), Jigawa (8), Ogun(7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna(2), Katsina (2), Ondo(2), Abia (1), Niger(1)

See the total number of infections from the states and the FCT below