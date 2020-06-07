Just in: Nigeria’s total cases of COVID-19 exceeds 12,000

Just in: Nigeria’s total cases of COVID-19 exceeds 12,000

Sunday, June 7, 2020 12:00 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

Nigeria’s total cases of COVID-19 exceeded 12, 000 on Saturday with the confirmation of 389 new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said in a publication on its website that the 389 new cases bring the total number of the confirmed infection in the country to 12, 233.

However, 3826 cases have been discharged while 342 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

According to the NCDC, The 389 new cases were reported from 23 states of the country with Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory having 66 and 50 respectively.

Other states where new infections were confirmed and the number ate Delta(32), Oyo(31), Borno (26), Rivers(24), Edo (23), Ebonyi(23), Anambra(17), Gombe(17), Nasarawa(14), Imo(12), Kano (12), Sokoto (12), Jigawa (8), Ogun(7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna(2), Katsina (2), Ondo(2), Abia (1), Niger(1)

See the total number of infections from the states and the FCT below

Image

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Majek Fashek and the curse of drug addiction
    21 mins ago

    Niger Delta leaders raise alarm over plot by National Assembly to truncate forensic audit
    1 hour ago

    Photos: NDDC’s New Headquarters Complex
    2 hours ago

    N-Power: No plan to absorb beneficiaries into Civil Service, says FG
    2 hours ago

    Impossible to play under U.S. Open’s COVID-19 protocols, Djokovic says
    2 hours ago

    Ali Baba seeks commercialisation of Nigerian festivals
    2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Ganduje hands over Ruga Housing Settlement to herdsmen
    3 hours ago

    Ganduje asks FG to stop migration of herdsmen into Nigeria