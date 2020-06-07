NOUN holds matriculation for fresh students, June 13

Sunday, June 7, 2020 8:25 pm


National Open University Of Nigeria

The management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) says that virtual matriculation of students is to be held for fresh students of the institution on June 13 in line with the COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

A statement by the NOUN Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Ibrahim Sheme, explained that the development was due to the current lockdown of the education system.

Sheme explained that during the matriculation, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, would deliver an address, followed by administering of oaths on the matriculating students by the Registrar, Mr Felix Idoka.

He said the activities would be conducted virtually and beamed live through zoom from remote locations without the students being physically present.

Sheme advised students to download the zoom app, to enable them to participate from home or any other location, adding that the application password would be communicated to them soon.

Meanwhile, the university has withdrawn its earlier announcement that students could collect academic gowns from their various study centres for the matriculation ceremony, saying it was issued in error.

A statement from the registrar’s office noted that it would be impossible to conduct an exercise of that nature physically, due to the lockdown.

“The centre directors have been told not to open any study centre or allow a gathering of students until the ban on all tertiary institutions is lifted by the Federal Government,” Sheme said.

