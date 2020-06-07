Olumilua’s son says father died a fulfilled man

Sunday, June 7, 2020 8:48 pm


Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua

Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, eldest son of former old Ondo State Governor, Late Bamidele Olumilua, says his father died a fulfilled man.

He spoke at the Ikere Ekiti country home of the former governor on Sunday when the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Omoleye, paid the family a condolence visit.

The son, who is also Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation in Ekiti, the two widows and other family members received the CoS.

Bamidele Olumilua died in Ikere Ekiti on Thursday.

The commissioner described the death of his father as the departure of the saint who touched lives during his stay on earth.

According to him, his father should be celebrated, because “he died a fulfilled man.”

He appreciated Gov. Kayode Fayemi and members of his cabinet for identifying with the family

Earlier, Omoleye commiserated with the family over the demise of the former governor.

He said that Olumilua died when needed most.

Omoleye described him as a faithful man who committed his life to serving his people and the country.

He said the late Olumilua was a father, grandfather and leader, who impacted the life of Ekiti people in no small measure.

According to him, the former governor left the world at a time his wisdom, experience and expertise is needed for the betterment of the state and country.

“However, we are satisfied that Baba lived a life of exemplary service to his fatherland.

“We pray that God will give the entire family the grace to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

