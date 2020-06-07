Ondo 2020: Falana drums support for Akeredolu’s re-election

Ondo 2020: Falana drums support for Akeredolu’s re-election

Sunday, June 7, 2020 3:51 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu: Ondo State Governor

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State,  Mrs Olamide Falana, has drummed support for the  re-election bid of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu in the party’s July 20 primaries.

Falana made this known on Sunday at a  get together for Apoi ward 4 leaders, youths and party members at Igbonini in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

She encouraged party leaders to focus on the goal which would ensure the success of Gov. Akeredolu whose mother was from Apoi.

The APC chieftain said the meeting was to boost the morale of the ward leaders in her community and to genuinely work assiduously to ensure Akeredolu’s victory both at the primary election of the party and the general election.

The ward chairman, Elder Duyile Manuwa, appreciated the convener whom he described as a respected leader in the ward and community for  meeting the needs of  the people in her own little way at all times.

Manuel promised to continue to rally support for success of the party and solicited people’s support for Akeredolu.

Also the Ward Secretary, Mr Akinboboye Orimisan, said they were in full support of the governor’s re-election bid.

He promised to continue to mobilise the entire ward and community in support of the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was well attended by political gladiators in APC in the community.

