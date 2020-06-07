Umahi: There are moles in my government

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has openly acknowledged the existence of moles in his government but insisted that his administration had nothing to hide.

Umahi’s position is contained in a social media comment posted on Sunday.

He was reacting to a post by a WhatsApp group participant accusing the former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, of “unholy alliance with a particular incumbent governor of a South-Eastern state”.

Umahi, who reiterated his earlier warning that government appointees should not castigate another governor or other officials, urged his critics to visit the Ebonyi government’s information website for information they needed.

“Those who want to betray me will end up fighting the wind as there is nothing to betray except, may be, a display of ingratitude to God.

“Those who sit on the fence in defending their government will definitely receive the same reward whenever they need defence from government.

“Anyone who supports him (Odoh) or his betrayal will also get betrayed especially at a time of his or her greatest need,” Umahi said.

Umahi, while challenging the moles in his government to send his post to whoever they cared, described the said governor as his friend “even before now”.

“Whenever someone becomes a governor, he is no more the property of any one else other than God and the people,” he said.

He enjoined his supporters to leave the said governor or the ruling party at the federal level out of any accusation, insisting that Odo was not in the mentioned state’s government house as alleged by the WhatsApp group participant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Ebonyi government had been having a running battle with the former SSG over the disbursement of the small and medium scale agricultural fund in 2016.

State government officials and Odoh’s supporters have resorted to the social media to air their views and, in most cases, cast aspersions on one another over the panel of inquiry set up by the government to investigate the disbursement.

They have also traded accusations over the petition written by Odo to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urging the anti-graft body to investigate the disbursements.