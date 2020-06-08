Court of Appeal: Finally Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem

Monday, June 8, 2020 5:40 pm


Justice M. B. Dongbam-Mensem, Acting President of the Court of Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari ended controversies over his delay to appoint a substantive President for the Court of Appeal, Nigeria’s second highest court with the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation for appointment into the position.

Justice Dongbam-Mensem has been acting as the President of Court of Appeal for over three months.

Rather than send the name, Buhari had on May 29 approved the extension of the appointment of Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

The extension takes effect from June 3 for a further period of three months.

The delay by the President in sending her name to the Senate has led to various insinuations.

But the President finally sent the name for confirmation in line in-line with his constitutional responsibility on Monday, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President,’’ the statement added.

 

  • NDIBE Madu says:
    June 8, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Who the cap fit let him wear it. Her honour should be duly appointed. The NASS should let her bar and be appointed. She has been doing the work already.

