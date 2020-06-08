Covid-19: Delta Govt. seals bar rooms of 3 hotels

… Seals up bar rooms



For flouting set protocols to check the spread of Covid-19, Delta State Taskforce on Covid-19 containment ,Sunday evening, sealed the bars of three hotels in Asaba.

Bars of Hampton Towers, Golden Tulips, Vienna International Hotels were sealed by the taskforce led by the Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie.

The bar rooms of the hotels were crowded without any sign of social distancing, and most of the guests were not using face masks when the task force visited the three hotels.

Mr Ebie, decried the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state and warned hotel operators to adhere to the directives of not opening their bars and restaurants to people who were not guests in the hotels.

He emphasised that people should buy drinks and food and take them to their rooms. Addressing those caught flouting the rules, Mr Ebie said, “it is unfortunate that we are having these number of persons drinking in this small place; I know people that have died of Covid-19 and it is unfortunate that each and everyone of you here is educated and is aware about what to do.

“You have come here, you don’t know who is positive and to you, it doesn’t matter, but, to us, it is not a joke, it is our duty to enforce the protocols because, these are unusual times.

“We cannot compromise the lives of our people, the people should buy the drinks and go to their rooms; if one person is discovered to have Covid-19, this hotel will be shut down and you can imagine what it will cost to engage in contact tracing of everyone who is here. “Don’t encourage people from outside to come in here and drink.” Addressing the press after the inspection visits, Mr Ebie stated, “What happened today was essentially to check the level of compliance to the directives that were given as regards actions to check the spread of Covid-19. “We got information that people were coming from outside the hotels to drink and we are committed to ensuring full compliance for the safety of our people.