Covid-19: Edo confirms 5 new deaths, total fatalities now 24

By Jethro lbileke

Edo state on Monday confirmed the death of five persons who died from COVID-19 related deaths.

The victims died at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC) and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

This brings the number of fatalities in the state to 24.

The State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that most of the deaths recorded in the state are persons above the age of 60.

The Governor however announced the recovery and discharge of 13 more coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation facilities.

Obaseki also disclosed that cases of Covid-19 have exceeded 400, as 14 new confirmed cases were recorded.

He urged residents to compliment the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus by complying with all guidelines and safety measures to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state.

“We have recorded five new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 24. One of the deaths is at Stella Obasanjo Hospital and four at UBTH. Most of the deaths are persons above 60 years.

“Also, 13 patients have been discharged. Please obey safety guidelines and stay safe,” he said.