COVID-19: No date yet on school reopening — Minister

COVID-19: No date yet on school reopening — Minister

Monday, June 8, 2020 10:10 pm


Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Uwajiuba, on Monday said that no date had yet been  fixed for the reopening of schools across the country.
Uwajiuba said  this at the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.
The minister said  that the rumours  making the rounds that schools would  reopen on June 21 is fake and did not emanate from the ministry.
He added that any news about the  reopening of schools would be communicated through the PTF, adding that it was not possible to release a  date without the input of the  PTF.
He said  that the  reopening of schools would involve the advice of experts on when it would be safer to reopen schools, stressing that government would avoid the mistake of “shipping the students in and out of school.”
The minister said that the ministry would not lead Nigerians into danger because it was in a hurry to reopen schools, adding that it would only reopen  them when it was  convinced that it was safe to reopen schools across the country.
“Of all the things I will love to do, is that l will not want to experiment with our children.
“What we are planning is to bring those that will be exiting from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary  and those who will be writing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to come for  their examinations.
” We are, however, looking at when the inter-state lockdown will be reopened so that the students  can move to their schools to write their exams , ” he said.
He said that the ministry was studying the time-table to know when it would be convenient as soon as there was ease on inter-state lockdown.
He urged students and parents to be wary of fake news peddlers.
He said that once the ministry is convinced that it  is convenient for the students to move to their schools to write their examinations , it would  communicate the date  to their parents and the  public.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Covid-19: Delta Govt. seals bar rooms of 3 hotels
    28 mins ago

    Uwaila: We’re making tremendous progress – Edo CP
    45 mins ago

    Buhari to delay implementation of law on judiciary, legislature’s autonomy, says Fayemi
    1 hour ago

    Former colleagues say late Lagos CP, Tsav, no nonsense officer
    1 hour ago

    Nasarawa Governor sacked SSG after indictment over N1bn fund
    3 hours ago

    I didn’t believe COVID-19 is real until I was infected – Lawyer
    3 hours ago

    Igala kingdom: Kogi umbrella groups reject court judgement
    3 hours ago

    Passage of the anti-corruption czar, Abubakar Tsav