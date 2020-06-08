Former colleagues say late Lagos CP, Tsav, no nonsense officer

Some retired commissioners of police on Monday described the late former Lagos Commissioner of Police (CP), Abubakar Tsav, as a no-nonsense officer, who applied the rules to improve the police.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in telephone interviews that Tsav would be greatly missed because of his straightforward and honest approach to issues.

NAN reports that Tsav died on Monday at the age of 82 at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi.

He has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

A former Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibe Agharaya, who resides in Benue, said that Tsav was one of the best commissioners of police in Nigeria.

He added that the deceased had compassion on the needy and would be greatly missed.

Retired CP Frank Oditah described the deceased as a thorough, hardworking and fearless officer.

Oditah said that the news of Tsav’s death was shocking although he was old.

”Tsav is thorough to the core with no skeleton in his cupboard.

” I will greatly miss him because we were together in service and I knew him since my youthful days,” Oditah said.

Also, a security expert, Mr Folorunsho Attah, described Tsav as a diligent police officer.

Attah said that Tsav would be remembered for the role he played during the investigation of Dele Giwa in 1986 under former military President Ibrahim Babangida.

”Tsav brought sanity into the police during his tenure as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police from 1996 to 1998,” Attah added.