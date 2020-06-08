Igala kingdom: Kogi government sets to appeal judgement

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In order to ensure peaceful coexistence of all ethnic groups and determined to protect the rights of all her citizens the Kogi State Government has asked for a state of execution on the Federal High Court Judgement that last week granted the Attah Igala overlord over Ajaokuta, Lokoja and Kogi Local Government Areas.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday June 2bd, Justice Okoro D.U of the Federal High Court Lokoja had in a Judgement on a matter brought before the court by the Attah Igala vs the Federal Government declared Ajaokuta, Lokoja, Kogi LGAs as part of the territory of Igala Kingdom and under the Jurisdiction of the Attah Igala.

The court also awarded a cost of N10 billion Naira against the defendant as compensation to Igala Kingdom for Illegally operating on her soil without royalties for years after ceeding the territory to the queen of England and Ajayi Crowther in 1841.

The judgement received widespread comments a across the State. The controversy led to agitations for the review of the composition and leadership of the Kogi State traditional council of Chiefs. It is gathered that State Government has concluded plans to put execution of the judgement on hold.

The state government aside the stay of execution has also indicated its interest to challenge the judgement. Consequently it has file perfected efforts to file an appeal, according to credible social media reports.

The notice seeking to stay execution was said to have been filed by the Attorney General of the state. The Governor was said to have ordered for the appeal. Consequently, a source disclosed that the application would be filed Tuesday at the court of Appeal, Abuja Division, all things being equal.