Insurgency: Buhari meets Buratai in Aso Rock

Monday, June 8, 2020 1:26 pm


FILE PHOTO: Buratai during a previous meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and Buratai was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

However it was gathered that the Chief of Army Staff would use the opportunity of the meeting to update the president on his recent mission to the battle fields in the North East.

Buratai had in April relocated to the North-East to coordinate the ongoing war against the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province terrorists by the Nigerian troops.

Buratai, who lost his biological mother while battling the Boko Haram insurgents at Sambisa forest, returned to Abuja on Sunday to brief the president on the progress report so far.

