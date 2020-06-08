Just in: Abia leads in number of new cases of COVID-19

Abia became the first State in Southeast Nigeria to lead in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in a day on Sunday with 67 infections out of the total 260 announced for the day.

The 67 infections were also the highest number of single day infection to be recorded by any of five the states in the Southeast which has remained the least affected by the pandemic since the incursion of the virus into the country on 27 February.

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, his exco members and other top government officials had last week gone into isolation last week while they also said they will be tested for COVID-19 test.

This was after it was confirmed that one a deceased commissioners was confirmed to have died COVID-19 infections.

But it was it not know if any member of the state cabinet was among the new cases of COVID-19 in the State.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, other countries where infections were confirmed on Sunday and the number of infections are FCT (40), Lagos (38), Ogun (19), Gombe (16), Edo (14), Imo (9), Kwara (8), Katsina (8), Nasarawa (8), Borno (8), Kaduna (6), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (4), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Kano (2), Sokoto (2).

NCDC also announced that Nigeria recorded 12 new fatalities on Sunday to bring the number of deaths attributed to the virus 354.

“Till date, 12486 cases have been confirmed, 3959 cases have been discharged and 354 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.