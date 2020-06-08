Kogi Commissioner accused of rape rejects calls for resignation

Monday, June 8, 2020 9:48 am
Danga made his position known in an interview on whether he was considering resignation to enable the police carry out proper investigation.
It would be ecalled that the commissioner was in the eye of the storm after Oyeniyi called on him on the social media to extend palliatives to his immediate family.
Oyeniyi alleged that the commissioner consequently sent some hoodlums to whisk her to an hotel where Danga allegedly raped her. There have been unrelenting public outcry calling on the Commissioner to honourably resign, failure which he should be suspended to pave way for unhindered investigations.
This Age reports that Danga was invited last Tuesday for questioning by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, but was released on bail and asked to report back at a later date for further questioning.
When pressed further on whether his resignation would allow the police carry out investigations without bias, he declined further comments.
However, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, in a swift reaction said Doga’s being in office would have no impact on the integrity of the investigations.
“His being in office will have no impact on the integrity of the investigations. We trust the police to do a thorough job. But you will agree with me that it will be unfair to punish anyone who has not been found guilty,” Fanwo stated.
What do you think?