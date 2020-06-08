Kogi governor supports victims of Isanlu attack with N10m

Kogi governor supports victims of Isanlu attack with N10m

Monday, June 8, 2020 11:33 am


Victims of the Isanlu bandits attack


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the release of Ten million Naira to support the burial rites of the slain victims of the unfortunate Isanlu robbery attack which claimed about ten (10) lives.

The monetary support was delivered on behalf of the Governor by The Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja on Sunday at his residence. This was disclosed by Prromise Emmanuel, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor I a statement.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede was present to receive the support on behalf of the Police families. Also present was the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Government, Hon. Sunday Faleke, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Mukadam Asiru Asiwaju and the State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara.

Relaying the message on behalf of the Governor, the Deputy Governor also revealed that plans had been concluded to bring the Isanlu Police Station to standard, this according to him would rebuild the confidence of the Police for proper policing of the community.

