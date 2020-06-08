Man, 48, dies from electrocution in Anambra

Monday, June 8, 2020 1:38 pm


Electricity high tension cables

A 48-year-old man, Mr Emmanuel Oduka, has been electrocuted to death while connecting light from Enugu Electricity Distribution Company cable at Vine Crescent, Awada near Onitsha on Sunday, the Anambra State Police Command has confirmed.

It was gathered that the victim was rushed to St. Charles Borromeo hospital Onitsha for treatment, he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

Police spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Awka, said the incident occurred at about 2.30 pm at No.1 Obieminaka Street, Awada.

“On June 7, there was a report at Awada Division that one Mr Emmanuel Oduka, aged 48 years was electrocuted while connecting light from Enugu Electricity Distribution Company cable at Vine Crescent, Awada.

“Police operatives visited the scene and victim was rushed to St. Charles Borromeo hospital Onitsha for treatment but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty,” the statement affirmed.

It said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary while investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang had advised residents to always seek experts’ service whenever they had electric fault so as to avert similar ugly incident in future.

