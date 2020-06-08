Man jailed 2 months for mobilising traders for protest in Abuja

Monday, June 8, 2020 1:14 pm


An Area Court in Nyanya, FCT, on Monday sentenced one Uzonwanne Godwin to two months imprisonment for mobilising traders to demonstrate in Abuja.

The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, sentenced Godwin after he pleaded guilty to public incitement.

Ogedengbe, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that on June 2, the convict incited traders at the Area 7, UTC Abuja to demonstrate against the orders of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to shut the complex.

Nwaforaku said the case was reported at  the Garki Police Station, FCT command by the team of policemen on duty led by one SP Udodimma Omaka.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 114 of the Penal Code.

