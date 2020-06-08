Nasarawa Governor sacked SSG after indictment over N1bn fund

The Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, who was recently indicted by the State House of Assembly over mismanagement of N1billion released for rehabilitation of schools while he was a commissioner in 2018 has been sacked.

Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, immediate past governor of the state.

He was indicted by the House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018 and was subsequently asked to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

The House also said the former commissioner displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties and urged the governor to relief him of his appointment..

However, Governor Abdullahi Sule did not indicate if the sack of the SSG announced in a statement issued by Alhaji Hamza Gayam, the Permanent Secretary (PS), Government House Administration, on Monday in Lafia was in compliance to the request of the lawmakers.

The statement said the governor had directed Ahmed-Tijani to immediately handover all government property in his possession to Mr Muazu Adamu-Gosho, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the SSG, according to News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

It said that the governor thanked the former SSG for his services and support to the administration and wished him well in his future endeavour.