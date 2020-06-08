Panic in NDDC as 6 staff test positive for Covid-19

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

Six members of staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus, a situation that has resulted in panic among their colleagues.

The Commission, while announcing this on Monday via its Twitter platform, @NDDCOnline, said the six persons are staff in the Office of the Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

It, however, said Ojougboh tested negative for the virus.

The Commission added that the infected persons and 27 others, who tested negative for the virus, have gone into isolation.

The Commission promised to make details on the development available, later.

In press statement signed, Charles Odili, NNDC’s Director Corporate Affairs confirmed the report without stating the number.

According to Odili ” Following the directive by the Rivers State Ministry of Health that staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, should self-isolate in view of the Commission’s index case, all suspected cases have been requested to present themselves for testing, line listing and contact tracing in order to ensure public health safety.

He said the Commission is liaising with the Rivers State Public Health Emergency team and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to conduct tests for Corona Virus for members of staff and their dependents.

“The testing exercise, which is ongoing, has already covered the offices of the Acting Managing Director and that of the Acting Executive Director Projects. Unfortunately, a few positive results have been recorded.

“Staff of the remaining directorates and departments have been advised to avail themselves of the opportunity of being tested at the Medical Unit of the Commission which has been fully decontaminated.

“This important exercise will commence on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and staff should be rest assured that the COVID-19 pandemic is not a death sentence,”Odili said.

The Commission had penultimate week confirmed that its Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ibanga Bassey Etang, died of the dreaded virus leading to the shutdown of its corporate headquarters.