Passage of the anti-corruption czar, Abubakar Tsav

By Francis Ottah Agbo

I mourn the passing of the anti-corruption czar, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, former Lagos State Commissioner of Police who transited to glory earlier today.

In his life time, he was a great news maker who impacted a lot on my journalistic Odyssey, for which I am eternally grateful to him!

Tsav was my personal friend and we were always in touch. He wanted the best for me and always prayed for me to succeed in journslism. I am already missing him.

I remember vividly how he celebrated my appointments as Politics Editor, Senior Special Assistant to Professor Dora Akunyili and of course, my announcement as Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State!

Each time he granted me interviews, it made the cover story of both Insider and TheNews Magazines at the different times I was with the magazines! In fact, the interview he granted me on the sack of the former IGP, Mr. Tafa Balogun, not only earned me a transfer from Makurdi to Lagos but aided my promotion in TheNews Magazine!

Nigerians and particularly the police, officers and men, journalists, the civil society groups and the masses will deeply miss Tsav for his brutal frankness, sense of humanity and bravery!

On behalf of my family and the people of Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, I sympathise with the Tsav family and pray God to give his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irredeemable loss. I also pray God to grant his soul eternal repose.

Rest in peace Mr. Courage!

-Hon Francis Agbo is a member, House of Representatives