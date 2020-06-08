Police arrest 51 criminal suspects in Edo

The Police command in Edo on Monday announced that it has arrested not fewer than 51 suspects for various crimes in the state.

Commissioner for Police in the state, Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this in Benin during a briefing on the Command’s achievements since his assumption of duty on June 2.

Kokumo disclosed that suspects arrested include seven kidnap suspects, seven robbery suspect, five murder suspects and 32 cult members.

He added that the command, however, rescued five kidnapped victims during the period.

He explained that among the suspects were five males who allegedly murdered and buried one Mr Iyoha Osobase, a legal practitioner.

He disclosed that 25 arms, 40 ammunitions, two vehicles, shovels and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects.

Kokumo said he would continue to build on the achievements of his predecessor, CP Lawan Jimeta, who ensure that the state was effectively policed.

He added that the command would encourage the community policing philosophy of the Inspector General of Police for active community involvement in security.