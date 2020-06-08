Police parade couple who poisoned son to death, 54 others suspects in Edo

By Jethro lbileke

A farmer-couple, Isaac and Elizabeth Iweniyi, was on Monday paraded by Edo state police command for allegedly poisoning their 19-year-old son, Mavis, to death.

The Iweniyis who live in Egbeta community, in Ovia North-East local government area, were among 56 suspects paraded for various crimes ranging from murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and cultism, by the state commissioner of police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

Mrs. Iweniyi told journalists that he decided to kill her son because she has not known peace since his birth as a result of his frequent illness.

According to her, “Since he was born, he has been sick and has never been well. If the sickness holds him, they will call me to come back from the farm.

“I have never known peace since he was born, nowhere we have not taken him to for treatment.

“I am tired, I can’t continue like that again, so I have to give him poison.

“I was in the farm, when they called me that my son was sick again, when I reached house, I went to look for him and brought him back home and I went out to buy rat poison and gave him.”

The mother of five confessed that she planned the murder without the consent of her husband.

She added that she killed her son to enable her have time to take care of the remaining four children.

“I didn’t tell my husband, I planned it myself because I am the one suffering it.

“They kept calling me every time to come back from the farm. I am tired and I want to have time to take care of my other four children who are going to school,” she confessed.

On his part, Mr. Iweniyi said he was on the farm and was not aware of his wife’s plan.

“They only called to come back from the farm that my son Mavis is dead.

“Mavis is a sickler since he was born, he has been sick. I don’t know anything about his death, they only called me to come back from the farm and when I reached house, they told me that my son was dead and we had to buried him.

“It was on Monday that the police came to arrest us that we killed our son and it was at the police station that my wife said he gave him rat poison,” he said.

Also paraded were five persons, for the alleged murder and burial of a Benin-based lawyer, Osobase Omo-Iyoha, in a shallow grave.

The suspects are Osasu Osadolor Afro, Emmanuel David, Valentine Dibie, Uwadia Taiwo Uhumwagho and Saturday Imagbe.

Addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Benin, Kokumo said the police under his watch, will encourage community policing, in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

“I also want to say clearly that we will encourage community participation in policing in Edo State.

“So, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the communities are actively involved in the policing project,” Kokumo said.