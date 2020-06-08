Rapists on the prowl in Benin: Pregnant woman raped, murdered

By Jethro lbileke

Rapists appear to be having a field day in Benin, Edo state, as unknown persons have reportedly raped and murdered a pregnant woman identified as Queen Igbineovba.

The incident which occurred in the apartment of the deceased last Friday at Good Samaritan Road, behind Uselu Park, was the second within a spate of two weeks.

It was gathered that the deceased lived alone in her apartment, while her husband lives in another side of the City.

Recall that a 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, died after she was allegedly gang-raped and her head smashed with a fire extinguisher inside a church at Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City on the 27 May, 2020.

Commenting on the rape and murder of Queen, a neighbour who chose not to be named in print, said they were shocked when they discovered her lifeless body inside her apartment, with blood and semen all over her body.

“This morning, when we could not see Queen, I came to check if she was fine, because she lives alone, we meet her naked, blood and foam was coming out of her mouth. There was semen all over her body.

“We had to call her husband who is staying in another place,” he said.

The state police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuozo, confirmed the incident.

“The case was reported at the Ohkoro Police Divisional headquarters and we are investigating the matter.

“Doctors will carry out autopsy and the results will be made public,” Nwabuzor said.