Two dead in Akwa Ibom cult clash

The police in Akwa Ibom on Monday confirmed the death of two persons in a renewed clash between two rival cult groups in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the police in the state, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, confirmed the incident to newsmen at Oruk Anam, Akwa Ibom.

Fredrick said, “I just received a report from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oruk Anam area that there was a cult related case in the area and two persons have been confirmed dead.’’

He said that some persons had been arrested in connection with the killings.

“I don’t know the number of persons arrested for now but two persons have been confirmed dead,’’ Fredrick said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state had directed the anti-cultism unit of the command to take charge of the area.

“So for now, the police have taken control by patrolling the area to ensure that there is law and order,’’ Fredrick said.

A resident of the area, who did not want to be identified, told newsmen that the incident which occurred on Saturday was between ”Debam and Iceland confraternities”.