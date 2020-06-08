Uwaila: We’re making tremendous progress – Edo CP

By Jethro lbileke

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, has said that the command has made tremendous progress in unmasking the killers of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, the 100-level Microbiology Student of University Benin (UNIBEN).

Kokumo made the disclosure in Benin on Monday, while parading suspects arrested from across the state for various crimes, ranging from murder, rape, kidnapping and cultism.

He however said that divulging how far they have gone in the investigation into the case at this stage would be counter-productive.

“We are making a lot of progress in that regard and it will appear quite counter-productive to let you into what we have been able to do so far in the matter.

But I can assure you that we are making a lot of progress,” he said.

The Edo CP reiterated that his command will make public its achievements at the appropriate time.

“I want to assure you again that as soon as our investigations get to that level where we will let you into what we have done so far, we will gladly do that.

“We will bring to the public glare all that we have been able to do. So far, we are making progress tremendously,” he said.

TheNEWS recalled that Uwaila was gang-raped and her head smashed with a fire extinguisher in a church where she went to read.

She eventually died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), as a result of the severe injury she sustained from her assailants.