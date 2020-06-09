Armed robbery: Obiano donates N2m to 8 gallant police officers

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 5:49 pm


Governor Obiano

Eight Police officers, comprising three inspectors, four sergeants and a constable attached to the Anambra Police Command have been rewarded with N2 million by Governor, Willy Obiano, for foiling a robbery attack on Monday at Regina Caeli junction on Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Awka on Monday.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the policemen hand responded to a distress call that a 25-year-old man had snatched a bag, containing the sum of N3.5 million cash, from one Ebuka Ukeakpu.

Mohammed said the alleged armed robber,  who was armed with a rifle, fired indiscriminately in his bid to escape, but was repelled by the policemen.

He added that the suspect was arrested, while the firearms he used and the snatched money were recovered.

He said that the suspect and the four other persons, hit with the stray pellets he discharged, were receiving treatment at a police hospital.

The Police said the N2 million donation was a morale booster to the policemen and other security agencies.

Besides, Mohammed said that the governor’s wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, donated four bags of 50kg rice to the police operatives.

The police spokesman, who expressed the gratitude of the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, to the governor and his wife for motivating the officers, assured the residents of safety of lives and property.

 

