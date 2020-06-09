COVID-19: NCDC announces 315 new cases, 7 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC announces 315 new cases, 7 deaths

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 8:27 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC)  has recorded 315 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the  total number of infections in the country to 12,801.

The NCDC announced this on Monday through its official Twitter handle, noting that as at June 8,  315 new confirmed cases and seven deaths were recorded in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no new State has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that COVID-19 cases were managed based on the symptoms, complications and other conditions patients present on admission or develop during treatment while their immune system fights the infection.

The health agency said that till  date, 12,801 cases have been confirmed, 8,400 active cases, 4,040 cases have been treated and discharged and 361 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that 315 new cases were reported from 14 states: Lagos (128), FCT (34), Rivers (32), Edo (28), Oyo (22), Kaduna (20), Gombe (13), Ogun (8), Plateau (5), Delta (7), Kwara (7), Kano (5), Bauchi (4), Katsina (2).

NAN reports that the public health Institute said that they were  not where they wanted to be in the response to COVID-19 in the country.

“We have reagents for about 200,000 tests across our lab network, however, our testing capacity is grossly under-utilised.

“We’re challenging states to collect samples from the right people,” it explained.

NCDC said that it recognised that they started from a very low base, with inadequate health infrastructure to respond to an outbreak of such magnitude.

“What we have regardless is a vibrant workforce, working round the clock to control the infection,” it said.

