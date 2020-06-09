Covid-19 testing: Edo Govt. decries submission of misleading information

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has decried the increasing number of residents who submit wrong addresses and phone numbers while testing or during sample collection for Covid-19.

He disclosed this on Monday in Benin, while addressing journalists, said the act makes it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released.

Okundia said so far, Edo has recorded a total of 401 confirmed cases, 3,080 suspected cases, 346 persons of interest (POI), 1,482 line-listed contacts and 109 discharged patients.

He however noted that the state government remains resolute and committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people.

According to him, “The state’s Covid-19 surveillance team has commenced contact tracing, line listing and monitoring of contacts of the new confirmed cases.

“Edo State Government urges all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.

“Also, we charge you to comply with all government directives: stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular hand washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”