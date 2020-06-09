Cuba: The Doctor Diplomacy

Cuba: The Doctor Diplomacy

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 9:06 am


 

The Cuban doctors leaving Italy

The Cuban doctors

By Babafemi Ojudu

Cuban medical brigade consisting of 57 doctors and nurses left Italy yesterdsy for home after helping fight the Coronavirus disease. The Italians lined the road in appreciation of them waiving and sobbing. On return home they will be quarantined for 14 days to be sure they do not bring the virus home. 

Several parties of the brigade were sent to many countries of the world by the small Island country.

-Senator Babafemi Ojudu is Special Adviser on Political Matters at the Presidency 

