Edo Guber Primaries: Gov. Obaseki tenders certificates

By Nehru Odeh

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has submitted his academic certificates to the All Progressives Congress ahead of the party’s governorship primaries. And the party has made public all the certificates submitted by the six aspirants seeking the party’s governorship ticket.

According to Sahara Reporters, the document placed on the notice board of the party at the National Secretariat in Abuja, shows that Governor Obaseki has three credits and three passes in his 1973 West African Examination Council test submitted for screening.

The subjects Obaseki passed include English P7, Literature P7, CRK C6, History A3, Geography C6 and Chemistry P8. He thereafter proceeded to the Institute of Continuous Education between 1976 and 1979 before gaining admission into University of Ibadan, where he studied Classics.

The APC had in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, last Friday in Abuja, said that the certificates will be displayed at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital, from Monday to Tuesday, June 8 and 9, 2020 respectively for claims and objections.

Meanwhile, Obaseki is embroiled in a certificate forgery scandal. Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu, have accused him of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree certificate from the department of Classical Studies, University of Ibadan. And they have subsequently filed a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the authenticity of the certificate.