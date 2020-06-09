Lady who alleged aunt’s husband raped her at 13 receives threats

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 8:54 am


Chinwe

By Nehru Odeh

Chinwe Udeze Patricia, the lady who alleged that her aunt’s husband, one Julius Frank Elemotse, raped her at 13 has been receiving threats from the man’s relatives. According to her they have been calling her on the phone, with unknown numbers, asking her to delete everything she has posted about their brother. They also threatened to arrest and deal with it. She made this known in a Facebook post on Monday 8 June 2020.

“So, since today I’ve been receiving threat call’s from unknown numbers asking me to delete all the post I made against their brother… One even told me that he will make sure I get arrested and properly dealt with,” she said.

She also revealed that her mother has also received similar threats.

“My mom is also not left out on the threats, I was speaking with her this evening and she confirmed she has also been getting calls threatening to get her arrested and dealt with,” she maintained.

However, Chinwe is undeterred and determined to speak out until the man and his wife who connived with her husband to abuse her physically, sexually and psychologically, come out and defend themselves.

TheNEWS reported yesterday that Chinwe  had alleged via three Facebook posts that Eletmotse raped her twice at 13 while she was living with the man and his wife in Lagos. Eletmotse’s wie, according to her, is her aunt.

Read the full story here: How my aunt’s husband raped me at 13 – Chinwe Udeze Patricia

 

