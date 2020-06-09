Mother of 13 gives birth to quadruplets in Zaria

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 5:09 pm


A 34-year-old  housewife, Hauwa’u Sulaiman, of No. 70 Alfadarai in Zaria, also  a mother of 13,  gave birth to a set of quadruplets at  the  Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, on Friday,  June 5.

Sulaiman told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Zaria that she had now been blessed with 17 children, adding that the set of the new quadruplets she was  recently delivered  of was her eighth delivery.

The mother and the babies were transferred to the  Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) for better care after she had been delivered of her latest pregnancy.

Sulaiman, however,  said that  the only male among the quadruplets  died before they arrived ABUTH.

She said that the remaining three infants had been placed under observation at the pediatrics care unit and she (the mother) had been receiving medical care at the maternity ward.

She said that she received  two bags of blood during the delivery processes.

“I am very healthy and strong but  the medical experts advised that I need to be monitored very well before they can discharge me,’’ she said.

Her husband, Malam Sulaiman Mohammed , also said  that his wife had  twice in the past given  birth to a set of triplets; a set of twins two times, and given birth to three  babies at  different times  before  the quadruplets.

Mohammed, a driver, expressed gratitude to Allah for the wonderful gift of the babies.

He added that it was his senior brother that was assisting him with the children whenever such needs arose.

Similarly, his mother , Saudatu Haruna; said  that the birth of the quadruplets was not a surprise to them attributing it to inheritance, adding that she gave birth to a set of twins at three different occasions.

Haruna added that her mother was a triplet and her father was a twin stressing that the quadruplets were  not coming  to the family as a surprise to her.

Dr Isa Abdulkadir,  the leading Consultant in the Pediatrics unit at ABUTH, said that  the babies were in good condition.

