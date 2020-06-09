Nkurunziza’s Death: Burundi, Africa have lost a true patriot, says Buhari

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 10:12 pm


Pierre Nkurinziza: Photo credit: US Dept of State in Wikipedia.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, saying Nkurunziza was a true patriot that steered the country through turbulent times with wisdom and foresight.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the Nigerian leader condoled with the family, government and people of Burundi

He said: “It is with profound grief and sadness that we received the news of the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

”President Nkurunziza was a true patriot that steered the country through turbulent times with wisdom and foresight.

“At this time of great pain and loss, the government and people of Nigeria as well as myself, express our deepest condolences to the government and people of Burundi. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the family of the President.

”May God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Nkurunziza, aged 55, died after suffering from a heart attack on Monday.(NAN)

