PHOTOS: George Floyd buried in Houston

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 11:53 pm


The casket bearing Floyd’s remains(see more pics below Credit, AP, )

George Floyd, a black man whose death at the hand of a white police officer drew attention to police brutality and racial injustice,  especially in the United States, was buried at a private funeral after a church service at on Tuesday.

The 46 year old was buried next to the grave of his mother in the suburb of Pearland of Houston, according to US newspapers.

Viral video of Floyd crying as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck on May 25 had ignited protests in cities across the U.S. and around the world in the past few days

But while the funeral service was private, at least 50 people gathered outside the Fountain of Praise church to pay their respects. Some of those who attended the funeral wore T-shirts she designed, printed with Floyd’s name and “I Can’t Breathe,” the words he uttered before his death, according to report by 1news.info

Mourners pause by the casket of George Floyd during a funeral service for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

