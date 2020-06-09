Police arrest man for raping step daughter, 15, in A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom said it had arrested three suspects for different cases of defiling minors, including a 55-year-old man who allegedly raped his step daughter.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Tuesday.

Frederick said that the 55 year-old man forcefully slept with his 15-year-old step daughter.

He said that the suspect, an indigene of Odot 1 village in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of the state, was said to have chased Glory out of the house when he discovered that she was pregnant.

The police further said that a 38 year-old cultist, one Ekemini Asuquo, confessed that he lured a 14 year-old girl with N1,500 to a hotel where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl.

Asuquo reportedly later snatched the money from his victim and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to the Police.

The PPRO also said that a corps member on primary assignment in Uyo was gang raped by two persons, Ofonime Essien and Frank Okon, when she went to charge her phone in their house.

"Investigation revealed that the suspect, Ekemini Asuquo, who claimed to be a tailor, on Monday, June 8, 2020 at about 1:30p.m, lured one girl, aged 14, with N1,500 to Celebrity Hotel, Abak. "Where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her and thereafter snatched the said money from the victim. Suspect also threatened to kill the victim if she reports the incident to the police," he said. The PPRO said that all the suspects had confessed to the crime and would soon be arraigned.

He warned perpetrators of such acts to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law