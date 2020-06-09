TCN boss,  top management staff get appointment letters

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 8:20 am


Minister of Power, Mr Mamman Sale

The Acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr  Sule Abdulaziz, and  four senior  management staff of the company have received their appointment letters.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah,TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that the letters were received on June 8, 2020, sealing their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Mbah,  the letters  were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,  Mr Boss Mustapha,

She said that  that the appointment of the Acting Managing Director (MD) took effect from May 19 ,while that of the four Executive Directors took effect from  December 27, 2019.

The official listed the new management team to  include the MD,  Mr Sule Abdulaziz; . Mr Victor Adewumi,  Executive Director Transmission Service Provider,  Mr Maman  Lawal, Executive Director Independent System Operator.
Others, according to her,are: Mr Ahmad Dutse, Executive Director Finance and Accounts and Mr Justin Dodo  Executive Director,  Human Resources and Corporate Services.
She said that they had been appointed for an initial term of four years.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on  May 19 the Federal Government announced the appointment of a Acting MD  for TCN as well as the confirmation of the Executive Directors, who had been on acting capacity.
The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, also announced the removal of Mr Usman Mohammed as the head of TCN in a statement.
