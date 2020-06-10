Why Gov. Ikpeazu’s coronavirus treatment is complicated

By Nehru Odeh

It has been reported that the reason why the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been flown to Abuja for intensive care is that his coronavirus treatment is complicated as a result of kidney failure.

According to Sahara Reporters, the governor, who once claimed that Abia State is beyond the reach of the novel coronavirus because it was the only state mentioned in the Holy Bible, has been undergoing dialysis, thereby further complicating his situation and threatening his chances of making full recovery from the disease.

According to insider sources, the governor is being treated at his home in Abuja with a sizable number of medical personnel on ground to ensure he gets the best care possible.

It was also gathered that, apart from medical staff on ground to attend to him, Ikpeazu also arrived Abuja with a retinue of aides and security personnel, some of whom are believed to have tested positive for the virus as well.

Before now, there were attempts to fly the governor abroad for treatment but following the ban on international flights in many countries around the world and his positive status of the virus, that idea was put aside and, rather they decided to move him to Abuja.

In March, Ikpeazu was reported to have been trapped in the United States following the travel restriction put in place to contain the spread of the virus but the Abia State government dismissed the report as false.

It would be recalled that on 22 March 2020, Ikpeazu said the state will not record any Coronavirus case because it was the only state mentioned in the Holy Bible.

“Abia is the only state that is mentioned in the Bible. We have a promise from God that none of these diseases will touch God’s people. And I hold on to God’s promise.

“We saw Ebola, it did not get to us. We saw monkeypox, it didn’t get to us. Even this one (COVID-19) will also pass us by.”

As a result of his current situation, Governor Ikpeazu has since directed Ude Chukwu, his deputy, to act in his capacity until he recovers.