Access Bank W-Initiative Welcomes New Babies Through Health Financing Scheme

Access Bank has introduced a program for women, The W -Initiative Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) scheme.

The W -Initiative, according to the bank, is happy to welcome the birth of two new babies to the couples who accessed the MHSS financing for their IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) procedure having waited several years.

Since 2014, The W Initiative through its MHSS health financing programme has supported the advancement of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) to enable couples access fertility treatment such as IVF.

Having successfully financed hundreds of procedures including fertility treatments, child delivery, fibroid treatments, surrogacy, bone marrow transplant and other specialised procedures, The W –Initiative, as the bank put it, “remains ever committed to supporting more women and families by restoring hope and saving lives through its health financing scheme.”

It added that women interested in accessing this health financing solution from the Bank “can go through their service touch points- www.thewcommunity.com, or send a direct email to wcares@accessbankplc.com or call 01-2273005.”