Boko Haram, bandits kill over 100 in Borno, Katsina

It has been another tale of bloodbath across Nigeria with reports indicating that bandits and terrorists have killed over 100 people in Borno and Katsina States in the past 48 hours.

In what will count as one of the most gruesome attacks by the groups in recent times, reports indicated that Boko Haram terrorists killed 69 people in Foduma (Felo) Kolomaiya village in Gubio LGA of Borno on Tuesday.

The insurgents stormed the village which was about 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State around noon on Tuesday in an attack which lasted two hours.

The photographs of the attack with the remains of the victims strewn in open field in the village have been circulating in the social media.

The insurgents also reportedly killed over 300 cows and rustled nearly 1000 in the village.

In another bloody attack, armed bandits stormed communities in Faskari Local Government of Katsina State and killed more than 40 people, mostly old people, women and children, according to reports by PRNigeria

The communities affected include Kadisau, Maigora, Kabalawa, Kwakware, Raudama and Unguwar Wahabi, PRNigeria reported quoting a source.



The source said: “The armed bandits as usual stormed the communities on motorcycles and abused some young girls and married women while setting houses and food stores on fire.



“They rob the villagers before they rustled away domestic animals, especially cows and sheep.”



Meanwhile, against rumours that the bandits stormed funeral service (Janaizah) Wednesday morning for some of the victims in Kadisau, the Katsina state police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah told PRNigeria that it was not true.



The police spokesperson said: “The Area Commander in Funtua, DPOs and military personnel are currently in the area to ensure maximum security during the burial and afterwards.”