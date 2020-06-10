Boko Haram, bandits kill over 100 in Borno, Katsina

Boko Haram, bandits kill over 100 in Borno, Katsina

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 2:06 pm


Remains of victims of Boko Haram attack in Borno

It has been another tale of bloodbath across Nigeria with reports indicating that bandits and terrorists have killed over 100 people in Borno and Katsina States in the past 48 hours.

In what will count as one of the most gruesome attacks by the groups in recent times, reports indicated that Boko Haram terrorists killed 69 people in Foduma (Felo) Kolomaiya village in Gubio LGA of Borno on Tuesday.

The insurgents stormed the village which was about 11 kilometres away from Gazaure town of Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State around noon on Tuesday in an attack which lasted  two hours.

The photographs of the attack with the remains of the victims strewn in open field in the village have been circulating in the social media.

The insurgents also  reportedly killed over 300 cows and rustled nearly 1000 in the village.

In another bloody attack,  armed bandits stormed communities in Faskari Local Government of Katsina State and killed more than 40 people, mostly old people, women and children, according to reports by PRNigeria

The communities affected include Kadisau, Maigora, Kabalawa, Kwakware, Raudama and Unguwar Wahabi, PRNigeria reported quoting a source. 

The source said: “The armed bandits as usual stormed the communities on motorcycles and abused some young girls and married women while setting houses and food stores on fire.

“They rob the villagers before they rustled away domestic animals, especially cows and sheep.”

Meanwhile, against rumours that the bandits stormed funeral service (Janaizah) Wednesday morning for some of the victims in Kadisau, the Katsina state police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah told PRNigeria that it was not true.

The police spokesperson said: “The Area Commander in Funtua, DPOs and military personnel are currently in the area to ensure maximum security during the burial and afterwards.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Why it’s a taboo to sell pounded yam in my town – Kwara monarch
    10 mins ago

    Kogi West: Tribunal upholds Adeyemi’s election into the Senate
    14 mins ago

    International Criminal Court: An update on the Gbagbo case.
    29 mins ago

    Kogi West: Tribunal dismisses Melaye’s petition against Adeyemi
    Lawan 2 hours ago

    Senate confirms 6 for appointment as RMAFC Commissioners
    3 hours ago

     Why Gov. Ikpeazu’s coronavirus treatment is complicated
    3 hours ago

    Professor Gambari ,PMB’s new Chief of Staff: The Task Ahead
    4 hours ago

    How Enugu Rangers Won The War For The Vanquished