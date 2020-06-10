COVID-19: Nigeria reports 663 new infections, total now 13464

Nigeria records another highest number of COVID-19 to be confirmed in a day on Tuesday with the report of of 663 new infections across the 26 states of the country.

The new cases bring the total number of the virus confirmed in the country as at Tuesday to 13464.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced the record number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an update published on its website, also said Nigeria recorded four new fatalities due to the virus on Tuesday.

NCDC also reported that 170 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, while 108 were confirmed in Ogun.

Other States where new infections were confirmed and the number are: Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1).

NCDC also said that while a total of 13464 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country till date, 4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.