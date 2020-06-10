COVID-19: Nigeria reports 663 new infections, total now 13464

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 663 new infections, total now 13464

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 1:11 am


Coronavirus testing

Nigeria records another highest number of COVID-19 to be confirmed in a day on Tuesday with the report of  of 663 new infections across the 26 states of the country.

The new cases bring the total number of the virus confirmed in the country as at Tuesday to 13464.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced the record number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an update published on its website, also said Nigeria recorded four new fatalities due to the virus on Tuesday.

NCDC also reported that 170 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, while 108 were confirmed in Ogun.

Other States where new infections were confirmed and the number are: Bauchi (69), Ebonyi (49), Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (26), Jigawa (26), Delta (20), Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Osun (1), Ekiti (1), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (1).

NCDC also said that while a total of  13464 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country till date,  4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Rivers APC: Amaechi’s faction alleges ‘foul play’ over court ruling
    1 hour ago

    Doctors, others in Nasarawa hospital down tools over PPE, welfare
    2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: George Floyd buried in Houston
    3 hours ago

    Group hails court judgement on extending Igala kingdom
    3 hours ago

    Edo guber poll: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees for primaries
    3 hours ago

    I am Aregbesola’s leader, no cold war between us — Tinubu
    3 hours ago

    NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather activities Wednesday to Friday
    3 hours ago

    Nkurunziza’s Death: Burundi, Africa have lost a true patriot, says Buhari