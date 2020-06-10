Families to pay N10m fine for violation of Wike’s new law on burial

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers government has directed that bereaved families who intend to bury their loved ones during the Covid 19 pandemic will compulsorily sign an undertaking to pay 10 million naira to the Rivers State Government should they breach any of the stipulated state burial protocols.

This and many others are contained in the Executive Order Prescribing Guidelines for the Conduct of Public Burials in Rivers State signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The law partly states that, “A written undertaken, signed by the applicant. The applicant shall pay a fine of N10,000,000 (Ten million naira) to the Government of Rivers State for any breach of condition, guidelines or protocol specified in the approval,” the order stated.

The order also directs that applications for approval relating to a person who died from February must be accompanied by a death certificate showing the cause of death of the deceased and in particular, show clearly whether it was related COVID -19 and that all applications for burials must be addressed to the Governor through the office of the Commissioner for Health.